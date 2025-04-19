Why Bones Made Angela And Hodgins A Couple, According To T.J. Thyne

Fox's popular crime procedural "Bones" never hesitated to add a bit of interpersonal drama to its investigations. In fact, on many occasions, the relationships between the show's central characters far overshadowed the case at hand, no matter how bloody and dangerous things got.

Advertisement

The couple that quite rightfully gets the most attention on the show are, of course, forensic pathologist extraordinaire Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). Much of the series' allure comes from their slow and occasionally turbulent progress from uneasy work partners to one of the most loving and devoted married couples in the history of the procedural drama genre. However, they're hardly the only romantic duo on "Bones," and sometimes, the show's amorous pairings came to be in surprising ways.

One particularly popular "Bones" twosome consists of entomologist-slash-conspiracy theorist Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) and Brennan's best friend, the forensic artist Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin). As Thyne revealed while appearing on Deschanel's and Daisy Wick actor Carla Gallo's "Bones"-themed podcast "Boneheads," he and Conlin essentially decided to force this plot development on the show:

Advertisement