Emily Deschanel & David Boreanaz Had One Condition To Work Together On Bones

When a series runs for 12 seasons, you'd expect there to be some sort of lingering personal drama keeping the cast and crew from fully embracing the idea of a return. Working alongside the same people for that long just seems as though it would, at some point, have resulted in some conflict that might well have precluded any future reunion. But with "Bones," everybody seems onboard for a revival.

In fact, a "Bones" revival seems more likely than ever right now, with former producers, writers, and actors expressing their desire to return to the show, which ran from 2005 to 2017 on the Fox network. Most importantly, series stars Emily Deschanel, who played forensic scientist Temperance "Bones" Brennan, and David Boreanaz, who played FBI Agent Seeley Booth, have said they'd be open to reprising their roles. Boreanaz, whose CBS/Paramount+ series "SEAL Team" wrapped up in October 2024, has confirmed in interviews that he's open to returning to "Bones," while Deschanel, who currently co-hosts the "Boneheads" rewatch podcast, has said the same.

If you know how well the two stars got along during the show's run, it's not all that surprising that both are so willing to entertain the idea of a "Bones" revival. Boreanaz has spoken about how much he misses working with Deschanel, and the pair actually teamed up to win a battle against Fox that changed "Bones" forever. How did they maintain such a good working relationship for 12 years? Well, it has something to do with an agreement they made before the series even began filming.

