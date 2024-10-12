What David Boreanaz Misses The Most About Working With Emily Deschanel On Bones
If you work closely alongside another actor for twelve seasons, you'll probably miss them from time to time — especially when you go on to work on other projects without that person. In a recent Variety interview about his career to this point — including his recently concluded CBS and Paramount+ series "SEAL Team" — David Boreanaz was asked what he misses most about his "Bones" co-star Emily Deschanel, who played forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan ... and whose character ultimately marries and has a family with Boreanaz's FBI agent Seeley Booth.
"I miss her sunshine, her smile, her will to stretch the boundaries of a scene," Boreanaz opined, before saying that the two had one conflict that ended up serving their on-set connection. "I remember showing up one day on set early on, and I was upset about something. We kind of went at each other in a way that was healthy, but at the same time, we were like, 'All right, we're not always going to have great days. We're going to agree to disagree. We're going to stick to the work.'"
After saying that he and Deschanel felt comfortable telling one another if they were just having an "off" day after that particular tiff, Boreanaz continued, "From that moment on, it was glorious. What's great about her is that she's so willing to do the work, and be there for you. That's what I miss so much about her. I don't think I ever got mad at Emily. That's just an energy thing, and I miss her so much. I speak very fondly of her, and we still talk."
David Boreanaz also said a Bones revival could potentially happen
So would David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel — and, perhaps, the rest of the cast of "Bones" — come back for some sort of revival, whether that's a 13th season or something completely different? As the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" veteran said in the interview, he thinks it could be relatively simple to bring the gang back and put something together ... and a relatively recent real-life experience helped inspire him.
In a now-deleted Instagram story from his account — which was reposted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by fan account @brennanxbooth — Boreanaz chronicled his time visiting Quantico, the real-life FBI headquarters and said it got him thinking about a revival. "There have been conversations about stepping back [into those roles] and doing a sequence of the show somewhere — which is an easy show to recreate," Boreanaz began. "It's not rocket science, right? It's something that you can just jump in and out of, which would be fun to do."
Apparently, Boreanaz's visit to Quantico made him feel like bringing Booth back. "Being in Quantico and at the actual FBI recently, I was like, 'I'm home! Booth is home!'" he quipped. "What you could do and start from there alone would be great. I was walking Quantico and the FBI, and I was like, 'Imagine doing this great walk-and-talk here and having to find a body where the FBI is. That'd be hilarious!' So you never know ..."
What does David Boreanaz think Booth and Bones would be doing in a potential revival?
So if there is a revival of "Bones" at some point in the future, what does David Boreanaz think Seeley Booth and Temperance Brennan are up to? At the end of the series, Temperance and Booth are married — they actually have a daughter named Christine in season 7, get married in season 9, and have a baby boy named Hank between season 10 and 11 — but when they're caught in a massive explosion at the Jeffersonian Institute in season 12 during the show's penultimate episode, it looks like they might not get their happy ending after all. Thankfully, Temperance recovers from a brain injury she incurs during the bombing and Booth kills the man responsible, putting it behind them, and they walk off into the proverbial sunset together as the show ends.
In a revival, Boreanaz thinks the two would be butting heads over Christine's hopes and dreams — and they'd both still be professionally thriving. "Booth probably would be getting honored in Quantico, at the actual FBI. We would have a daughter who was at least 15, 16," Boreanaz imagined. "She'd be entering college, probably studying the tactics of wanting to be an FBI agent, which would drive her mother crazy. And maybe she changes course and has a forensic anthropology class within that study of becoming an FBI agent. Who knows?"
"Bones" is streaming on Hulu now.