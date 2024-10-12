What David Boreanaz Misses The Most About Working With Emily Deschanel On Bones

If you work closely alongside another actor for twelve seasons, you'll probably miss them from time to time — especially when you go on to work on other projects without that person. In a recent Variety interview about his career to this point — including his recently concluded CBS and Paramount+ series "SEAL Team" — David Boreanaz was asked what he misses most about his "Bones" co-star Emily Deschanel, who played forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan ... and whose character ultimately marries and has a family with Boreanaz's FBI agent Seeley Booth.

"I miss her sunshine, her smile, her will to stretch the boundaries of a scene," Boreanaz opined, before saying that the two had one conflict that ended up serving their on-set connection. "I remember showing up one day on set early on, and I was upset about something. We kind of went at each other in a way that was healthy, but at the same time, we were like, 'All right, we're not always going to have great days. We're going to agree to disagree. We're going to stick to the work.'"

After saying that he and Deschanel felt comfortable telling one another if they were just having an "off" day after that particular tiff, Boreanaz continued, "From that moment on, it was glorious. What's great about her is that she's so willing to do the work, and be there for you. That's what I miss so much about her. I don't think I ever got mad at Emily. That's just an energy thing, and I miss her so much. I speak very fondly of her, and we still talk."