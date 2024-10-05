Could Bones Season 13 Happen With David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel?

Frankly, it seems like pretty much every prominent person involved with "Bones" would come back and do it all again — because they've all said as much since 2017. In 2021, Michaela Conlin, who plays Angela Montenegro on the show, did an interview with Collider where they inquired about a reunion of sorts. "Oh my gosh, I don't know, that's a really good question," Conlin responded. "Not that I've heard, but I feel like those things usually come together pretty quickly. I think scheduling would probably be the most difficult thing because everybody's off doing other things, but it would really be funny and fun to revisit that I'm sure. I talked to Emily [Deschanel] yesterday, and Tamara [Taylor] and John Francis Daley and Michael Grant Terry, all those guys. We're all very in touch, so I'm sure it would just be a question of wrangling everybody together. But who knows? Anything can happen."

Okay, so clearly they're all still good friends — but you definitely can't do "Bones" without its star. Luckily, Emily Deschanel told TVLine in 2022 that she was optimistic. "You know, I think it's always possible," Deschanel revealed. "David Boreanaz said, 'Nope,' he's not doing it, but never say never for me. I don't know, it's possible, I'd be open, I don't know."

Even the showrunner himself is definitely down. As Hart Hanson said to Variety in July 2023, "We are in contact with each other. Everybody on 'Bones' is in contact with each other. At separate times, it's like, 'What are you doing? What's the availability?' But we do keep talking. And every once in a while, we are all nostalgic enough to think, 'Maybe we should do it again.' Who knows? Maybe this will bump-start us."