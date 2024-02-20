How To Watch The Mean Girls Movie Musical At Home

We bring some very fetch news for "Mean Girls" fans out there as the new musical adaptation of the beloved 2004 film is now available to watch from the comfort of home. After a very successful theatrical run, the movie has been made available on Digital through a variety of online retailers. But for those who are comfortable being patient, there will be plenty of other options in the coming weeks as well.

For now, "Mean Girls" is available on VOD from retailers such as Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and many others. It is currently at a premium VOD price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental, which has become standard for new movies when they first arrive digitally. That price tends to come down after a few weeks of release. It is also available to purchase digitally for $24.99.

Those waiting for the movie to hit a streaming service are in luck as well as it will eventually make its way to Paramount+. While no release date has been revealed for the streaming service just yet, we'll be sure to update this post as soon as that information is available.

The new "Mean Girls" was originally conceived as a Paramount+ release before the studio decided to put it in theaters. The decision was seemingly motivated by a lack of movies in theaters during the first part of 2024. Whatever the case, it proved to be a good decision as the film made more than $100 million at the global box office.