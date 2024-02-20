How To Watch The Mean Girls Movie Musical At Home
We bring some very fetch news for "Mean Girls" fans out there as the new musical adaptation of the beloved 2004 film is now available to watch from the comfort of home. After a very successful theatrical run, the movie has been made available on Digital through a variety of online retailers. But for those who are comfortable being patient, there will be plenty of other options in the coming weeks as well.
For now, "Mean Girls" is available on VOD from retailers such as Google Play, Apple TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and many others. It is currently at a premium VOD price of $19.99 for a 48-hour rental, which has become standard for new movies when they first arrive digitally. That price tends to come down after a few weeks of release. It is also available to purchase digitally for $24.99.
Those waiting for the movie to hit a streaming service are in luck as well as it will eventually make its way to Paramount+. While no release date has been revealed for the streaming service just yet, we'll be sure to update this post as soon as that information is available.
The new "Mean Girls" was originally conceived as a Paramount+ release before the studio decided to put it in theaters. The decision was seemingly motivated by a lack of movies in theaters during the first part of 2024. Whatever the case, it proved to be a good decision as the film made more than $100 million at the global box office.
What about the Blu-ray?
For anyone who wishes to add a physical copy of this movie to their collection, fear not! Paramount is, indeed, releasing the new "Mean Girls" on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD later this year as well. That used to be standard practice but more and more movies are not getting physical releases at all. This one will be hitting shelves on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. It is available to pre-order from retailers such as Amazon and Target, among others. Sadly, Best Buy is no longer selling Blu-rays so that is not an option. Mark your calendars and plan accordingly.
Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr. directed the movie, which was once again written by Tina Fey, who also stars in the film. The cast includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Tim Meadows, Christopher Briney, Jaquel Spivey, and Busy Phillips. You can read the official synopsis below.
New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called "The Plastics," ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.