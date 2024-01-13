20 Years Ago, Mean Girls Made Fetch Happen At The Box Office

(Welcome to Tales from the Box Office, our column that examines box office miracles, disasters, and everything in between, as well as what we can learn from them.)

"I read this script and thought, 'This is the best script I've read in God knows how long.'" That's what director Mark Waters told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 about his reaction to reading Tina Fey's script for "Mean Girls." At the time, it was called "Homeschooled" but the title didn't matter. What mattered was what was on the page. Those words on those pages would inspire one of the most successful movies about the high school experience ever made.

"I had been wanting to try to learn how to write a movie. I had been looking for a subject matter for me for a couple of years," Fey, who was then working as the head writer on "Saturday Night Live," told ET in 2004. "When I got this book, 'Queen Bees and Wannabes,' which is the book that the movie is loosely based on, this is the first time I thought, 'Oh here's this topic, it's really kind of juicy, and it's funny. Maybe this will be the one to try.'" Try she did, and succeed she did, as the film was not only an unexpected success in its day, but one with a lasting legacy that spawned an unlikely franchise and, amazingly enough, remains Fey's only feature screenplay credit.

In this week's Tales from the Box Office, in honor of the release of Paramount's "Mean Girls" musical, we're looking back at the original hit. We'll look at how the film came to be, how Fey had to turn a book with no plot into a narrative feature, how the filmmakers assembled the perfect cast, what happened when the movie hit theaters, and what lessons we can learn from it nearly 20 years later. Let's dig in, shall we?