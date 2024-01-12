After Mean Girls, Seven Other 2004 Films Need The Musical Treatment

Even if you're a huge fan of "Mean Girls," you'll probably begrudgingly acknowledge that it's slightly odd that this high school comedy was adapted into a musical, and then that musical was subsequently adapted back into a movie. The same thing happened recently with "The Color Purple," but that was inspired by a film that came out in 1985, so there are ostensibly multiple generations now that are not familiar with the Steven Spielberg film. In contrast, the first "Mean Girls" only came out 20 years ago. I certainly have nothing against "Mean Girls" — I dug the original film, and I'm looking forward to seeing the new musical version (even if Paramount seems to be trying to hide the very fact that it's a musical from audiences). But the idea that it received the musical treatment at all just seems a little ... random. Of all the American films that came out in 2004, this was the one?

Imagine you had the power to greenlight a movie musical adaptation of any other film from 2004. Which film would you choose, and why? Who might you cast in it?

As Regina George would say, "Get in, losers" — let's have some fun.