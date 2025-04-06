Why A Bones Revival Seems More Likely Than Ever Right Now
With a full 12 seasons, "Bones" had plenty of time to amass a large and passionate fanbase, and ever since the show went off the air in 2017, that fan base has been clamoring for more. The Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz-led procedural built a following with it's off-kilter tone, mixing a lighthearted sensibility with some of the most horrific crime scenes you're ever likely to see on a network show (one fresh body on "Bones" even went too far for producer Stephen Nathan). For some fans, the loss of this offbeat crime series was too much to take, and talk of a reboot or revival has been ongoing ever since 2017.
In that time, we've had some positive and encouraging developments, suggesting that fans might just get what they want. When, how, and with which former actors involved remains unclear, but a "Bones" season 13 certainly seems likely based solely on the former stars and showrunners' comments of late. In 2024 Boreanaz stated plainly that he'd be open to a "Bones" revival, after which Deschanel said the same, reacting to her former co-star's comments with incredulity but ultimately saying she'd also be "open" to the idea.
This follows executive producer Michael Peterson's comments from 2016, when he told TVLine, "I absolutely am not considering this the end [...] the idea of having some kind of reunion in a year or two ... I would not rule it out." At the time, Peterson said "99.9999 percent of the people here would rush to return," and everything we've heard since seems to back that up. As if that weren't enough to keep fans' expectations high, now there's even more reason to think that "Bones" could be exhumed in the near future.
A Bones revival is complicated, but former actors are eager to return
A "Bones" reboot became a complicated prospect after Disney acquired Fox back in 2019. As a result, the House of Mouse now owns the show itself and as series creator Hart Hanson told Variety in 2023, "It would take a million agents and lawyers to figure out who owns what and what platform it would show on." Still, like "Bones" fans, the show's former stars remain hopeful, and the more they talk about the series returning the better, as it keeps such a prospect in the conversation.
Thankfully, it seems that's exactly what's happening. Alongside Carla Gallo, who played Daisy Wick on "Bones," Emily Deschanel now co-hosts rewatch podcast, "Boneheads." The pair recently spoke to Comic Book Resources, telling the outlet that they're both eager to return in a "Bones" revival. Gallo even revealed that former Jack Hodgins actor TJ Thyne was enthusiastic about returning, saying, "I was like, 'Okay, TJ, would you do a reboot?' And he was like, 'Yeah, I would.' It's definitely been coming up. I'm over-eager. I'm like, when is this? When are we doing this? When are we getting this going?"
Deschanel then spoke in similarly positive tones about a new "Bones" season, sounding even more keen than she did in her previous comments. "People talk about potentially rebooting the show in some way," she said. "It is the 20th anniversary this year, so it'd be fun to do something for that, but I don't know. I'm not in charge of such things, but I'd be down for it." Indeed, "Bones" turned 20 in 2025, which would presumably be a good excuse to resurrect the series. But even without that, there are plenty of reasons why a "Bones" revival could work at this particular moment.
There's never been a better time to bring back Bones
One unexpected result of the streaming age has been the revival of former network shows. After going off the air in 2019, the USA Network's "Suits" experienced newfound success on Netflix, amassing over 3 billion "watch minutes" per week in the summer of 2023 and prompting a reboot in the form of "Suits LA." As such, a "Bones" revival certainly seems more possible than ever. The show is currently streaming on Hulu and while audience figures aren't available, "Bones" clearly has a devoted following.
Meanwhile, after seven seasons David Boreanaz's CBS/Paramount+ series "SEAL Team" ended in October of 2024, freeing up the actor for a potential "Bones" revival. Emily Deschanel only has one upcoming project listed on her IMDb and is otherwise hosting her "Bones" rewatch podcast. Considering their prior comments and current availability, it seems as if the two most important former cast members are primed for a return.
Otherwise there's a general sense that everyone involved in "Bones" remains fond of the show and would be eager to come back. As Carla Gallo told CBR:
"We have such affection. When you're talking to Hart Hanson, [producer] Barry Josephson — everyone's love of this show, the deep investment in this show, in the making of it. Everyone misses it [...] I'm like, why are we not bringing this gang back together?"
For now, it seems the answer has something to do with the aforementioned Disney acquisition of Fox alongside the typical hurdles that come with production of any sort. But what's clear is that, with everything considered, there's never been a better time to bring "Bones" back.