Why A Bones Revival Seems More Likely Than Ever Right Now

With a full 12 seasons, "Bones" had plenty of time to amass a large and passionate fanbase, and ever since the show went off the air in 2017, that fan base has been clamoring for more. The Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz-led procedural built a following with it's off-kilter tone, mixing a lighthearted sensibility with some of the most horrific crime scenes you're ever likely to see on a network show (one fresh body on "Bones" even went too far for producer Stephen Nathan). For some fans, the loss of this offbeat crime series was too much to take, and talk of a reboot or revival has been ongoing ever since 2017.

In that time, we've had some positive and encouraging developments, suggesting that fans might just get what they want. When, how, and with which former actors involved remains unclear, but a "Bones" season 13 certainly seems likely based solely on the former stars and showrunners' comments of late. In 2024 Boreanaz stated plainly that he'd be open to a "Bones" revival, after which Deschanel said the same, reacting to her former co-star's comments with incredulity but ultimately saying she'd also be "open" to the idea.

This follows executive producer Michael Peterson's comments from 2016, when he told TVLine, "I absolutely am not considering this the end [...] the idea of having some kind of reunion in a year or two ... I would not rule it out." At the time, Peterson said "99.9999 percent of the people here would rush to return," and everything we've heard since seems to back that up. As if that weren't enough to keep fans' expectations high, now there's even more reason to think that "Bones" could be exhumed in the near future.

