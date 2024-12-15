Why David Boreanaz Is Open To Returning As Seeley Booth For A Bones Revival

It seems like pretty much every major TV show is getting either a reboot or a revival these days — so what about "Bones," the Fox procedural led by Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz (and created by Hart Hanson) that aired from 2005 to 2017? The show concluded after 12 seasons (with an ending that was, quite literally, explosive) and since then, there hasn't been any official word about whether or not the cast of "Bones" could find the time to come back together and play their characters again. Boreanaz, for his part, thinks it's doable.

Despite telling TV Insider (in 2024) that the experience was "lightning in a bottle," Boreanaz said that not only does he think fondly of the series, but he'd be down to return in some fashion. "I hold that so near and dear, and it would be great to relive that again," the "SEAL Team" actor continued.

According to Boreanaz, he feels like the characters were so lived-in and authentic that it would be really fun to play them again — especially his character, FBI agent Seeley Booth, and his colleague turned wife Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Deschanel). "It is the work ethic that we had putting into these characters and what we put out was entertainment for them, and I just can't tell you how much love and admiration we get from fans for these two characters," Boreanaz said. "And to see them come back would be great."