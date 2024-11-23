The One Thing Emily Deschanel Believes Bones Could Have Explored More On Cable

Hart Hanson's massively popular Fox procedural "Bones" ended its run back in 2017 ... and when it did, star Emily Deschanel weighed in on the one thing she wished the show had done. Namely, Deschanel — who plays the preternaturally brilliant forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan on the show — loves and respects the character she brought to life, but she had hoped that the series could have been more direct about Temperance's likely neurodivergence.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after the finale "The End in the End" aired, Deschanel said that she was genuinely honored to play a woman crushing it in a male-dominated field. "I loved playing a character who is such a brilliant female in science who is also not shy about telling people about her brilliance, that has so many different ways of living her life," Deschanel said. "She's not set by certain mores of our culture, and she makes up her own rules and is an independent, free-thinking, truly unique individual, and I loved that, especially a strong, powerful, successful, brilliant woman working in science." After saying that she's particularly delighted when young female fans tell her they want to go into STEM because of her character, Deschanel weighed in on the possibility that Temperance has a form of autism called Asperger's, which often causes difficulty with social interactions.

"Also, to have a character who is not wonderful at social interactions," Deschanel continued. "If it was a cable show, she would have had Asperger's. Hart and I talked about that. I've heard from younger people who are on the spectrum or have Asperger's themselves that they loved seeing a character who was not dissimilar from them portrayed on television, so that makes me happy to represent that. I know we weren't truly representing someone with Asperger's exactly, but there are qualities that Brennan has."