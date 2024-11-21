Why The Creators Of Bones Never Considered A Darker Ending

The final episode of "Bones" season 12, "The End in the End," starts in the aftermath of the previous episode's explosions at the Jeffersonian. Brennan has a head injury that impacts her memory and thought processes, which shakes her badly. It also forces the show's other main characters to fill her problem-solving shoes to stop the vengeful Mark Kovac (Gerardo Celasco) and his bomb-maker sister Jeannine (Brit Shaw).

Those are the stakes, and they play out as thrillingly as you'd expect from a prominent police procedural taking its final bow. However, what catches the eye is just how profoundly well things end for everyone as they pack up to move out of the destroyed Jeffersonian lab. Cam Saroyan (Tamara Taylor) and Arastoo Vaziri (Pej Vahdat) begin a whole new life as the proud adoptive parents of several kids. Meanwhile, Hodgins takes charge of the Jeffersonian while preparing for the arrival of a new baby with Angela Montenegro (Michaela Conlin). As for the show's power couple, they live to fight another day. Booth defeats the villain, Bones recovers from her injuries, and the two end the show in a contemplative, yet content mood. They get to end the story as better people than they were when they started, happy together as partners in love and crime-fighting alike.

The ending of "Bones," which contained some key improvisation, manages to be heartwarming without being overly saccharine, in large part because the major characters have to clear so many hurdles to get to the goal line. David Boreanaz, who directed the finale, feels the thing that separated "Bones" from "NCIS" and other procedurals was always its focus on the characters and their interactions, so it's nice that the show generously gave them all such happy endings.