The Bones Serial Killer That Terrified Emily Deschanel The Most

During its impressive 12-season run on Fox, viewers fell hard in love with the "Bones" investigative team at the Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab. The initial hook was the sparkling chemistry between Emily Deschanel's brilliant Temperance "Bones" Brennan and David Boreanaz's smart-aleck FBI Agent Seeley Booth, but, as the series progressed, fans came to care just as much for the quirky crew that helped Bones and Booth catch all kinds of creepy killers once a week. So when they found themselves up against a formidably devious foe, the show's fans legitimately feared for their safety. And creator Hart Hanson and his crack team of writers capably played on these fears, going so far as to knock off John Francis Daley's lovable FBI psychologist Lance Sweets at the outset of season 10.

Though we knew Bones and Booth would likely survive each episode, there were certain villains who threw a good scare at the series' fans. The Gravedigger (Heather Taffet) and Gormogon (Laurence Todd Rosenthal) were especially terrifying. But was there a serial killer that stood out among the show's rogues' gallery?

If you're asking Emily Deschanel, there was absolutely one that kept her up at night. And if you're a fan of the series, her pick should come as no surprise.