Bones Used Real Human Parts To Create A Barf-Inducing Severed Head

In the modern TV landscape, there isn't really anything quite like "Bones." Not only are there so few shows outside of reality or unscripted TV that can claim they've made it to 12 seasons in the streaming era, but so many shows have gone the serialized route. On the flip side, this was very much a network TV show that allowed viewers to pop in and out, catching up with Brennan and Booth for the murder of the week. The creators often went all out to make those murders stand out, particularly when it came to the bodies. To that end, a severed head from the show's second season was so realistic it was downright barf-worthy.

In the "Bones: The Official Companion" book, authors Paul Ruditis and Hart Hanson go into detail on the severed head of Caroline Epps from the episode "The Man in the Cell." Crafting this prop was a challenge for the makeup effects team. The team faced many challenges during "Bones," including mishaps with decapitations, but this was truly a big ask. As makeup effects artist Chris Yagher explained:

"We had the actress come in for a life-casting session, during which we took a mold of her head and neck. We then poured up a plaster positive of her likeness and cleaned up the cast. Next, we molded this plaster positive and created a plaster core that is about half an inch smaller than the actress' actual head. By placing this core into the newly created head mold and pouring flesh-tinted silicone between the two, we were able to create a 'skin' of the actress' head and neck."

The actress in question was Christie Lynn Smith, who had previously appeared in the episode "The Blonde in the Game" earlier in season 2. But creating that life-casting was truly just the beginning of the process of crafting this severed head.