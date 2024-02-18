What Bones' Carla Gallo Really Wanted For Daisy And Sweets

If there is one death that hit "Bones" fans hard, it was the death of Lance Sweets. Played by John Francis Daley, the character was killed off rather brutally in the show's season 10 premiere. That left everyone else to pick up the pieces, namely his on-again, off-again, girlfriend Daisy, who happened to be pregnant with his unborn child. Carla Gallo, the actress behind Daisy, had some thoughts on what she would have liked for the characters. In the end, it didn't go her way.

Back in 2014, Gallo spoke with Give Me My Remote about Daisy's relationship with Sweets, particularly in light of the show killing off the character. For Gallo, it seemed to be bittersweet as Daisy was the last woman Sweets loved, but they didn't get to be together in the end. That is what she truly wanted, even if the powers that be weren't planning on going that direction.

"I'm definitely glad for that. As you know, I was always like, well, maybe they'll get back together. And then when I would come in for work, they were like, 'No, no, no, no, they're not getting back together. Don't play it like you're getting back together.' But I always wanted them back together."

Daisy Wick made it to the show's very end, appearing in the series finale back in 2017. Even so, Gallo still felt that Daisy and Sweets should have ended up together. Yes, they were bonded forever because of their child, but that's not the same as them being happy with one another in a "till death do us part" sort of way.