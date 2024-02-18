What Bones' Carla Gallo Really Wanted For Daisy And Sweets
If there is one death that hit "Bones" fans hard, it was the death of Lance Sweets. Played by John Francis Daley, the character was killed off rather brutally in the show's season 10 premiere. That left everyone else to pick up the pieces, namely his on-again, off-again, girlfriend Daisy, who happened to be pregnant with his unborn child. Carla Gallo, the actress behind Daisy, had some thoughts on what she would have liked for the characters. In the end, it didn't go her way.
Back in 2014, Gallo spoke with Give Me My Remote about Daisy's relationship with Sweets, particularly in light of the show killing off the character. For Gallo, it seemed to be bittersweet as Daisy was the last woman Sweets loved, but they didn't get to be together in the end. That is what she truly wanted, even if the powers that be weren't planning on going that direction.
"I'm definitely glad for that. As you know, I was always like, well, maybe they'll get back together. And then when I would come in for work, they were like, 'No, no, no, no, they're not getting back together. Don't play it like you're getting back together.' But I always wanted them back together."
Daisy Wick made it to the show's very end, appearing in the series finale back in 2017. Even so, Gallo still felt that Daisy and Sweets should have ended up together. Yes, they were bonded forever because of their child, but that's not the same as them being happy with one another in a "till death do us part" sort of way.
'I always thought they should be together'
Naturally, the death of Sweets was an emotional thing for the cast, Gallo included. "I got the script, and no joke, I got a little teary," the actress revealed in the same interview. "Usually, I don't read a script and get [that way] — it's a script, it's work — but I got teary as I read the end of the episodes." Speaking further, Gallo explained that while she was happy with the way things ended up, it wasn't how she would have, ideally, seen things play out.
"I'm really glad that's how it ended. I don't know, I always thought they should be together. And when I shot the episodes where they weren't together — I'm sure it was different for John [since he was there every week] — but for me, it always felt like something was missing. That was part of who the character was for me, from day 1. She wasn't just an intern, she was an intern and Lance's girlfriend. It was very strange for me to be there — something was missing when I didn't have that part of the character. So I was really glad they brought them back together, but of course, given the choice, I'd have preferred he survived, and they got to be together."
For what it's worth, Daley did try to get Sweets back on the show at one point, but that request was denied. Instead, he moved on to a directing career, working on movies such as "Vacation" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" while Booth, Brennan, and the rest of the gang moved on without him, his former on-screen love included.
"Bones" is currently streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.