Bones' John Francis Daley Tried To Get Sweets Back On The Show But He Was Denied

John Francis Daley and his writing/directing partner Jonathan Goldstein are not exactly what you might call household names just yet, although they've assuredly achieved "Oh neato, it's those two!" status. With writing credits on "Horrible Bosses" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming," plus their efforts as directors on "Game Night" and "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," Daley and Goldstein have cemented themselves as aficionados at merging cheeky humor with well-crafted action and wholehearted drama — so much so that it's easy to forget Daley had a full-blooded acting career before he turned to filmmaking.

Fans of Paul Feig's "Freaks and Geeks" will recall that Daley played series lead Sam Weir on the cult classic teen dramedy series, kicking off his run as a television actor in the process. He would go on to have recurring roles on "The Geena Davis Show" and "Kitchen Confidential" before signing up to play Lance Sweets, the youthful, nerdy psychologist burdened with untangling FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensics specialist Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan's (Emily Deschanel) emotional knot of feelings for one another on "Bones."

Throughout 138 of the series' 246 episodes, Sweets became a treasured member of the "Bones" family, even as Daley began to branch out into screenwriting. However, it wasn't until he and Goldstein (who co-wrote the show's season 6 episode, "The Truth in the Myth," with Daley) made the jump to directing with 2015's "Vacation" that the "Bones" writing team decided it was time to send Sweets to a farm upstate. Daley had aspired to change their minds, but the show's creatives ultimately felt it better to grant his character a definitive ending rather than try and account for his abrupt months-long absence.