Bones Ending Explained: What Happens To Booth And Brennan?

The final episode of "Bones," titled "The End in the End," kicks off after the lab explosion cliffhanger in the previous one. Fortunately, most of the damage is material. Unfortunately, the lab is utterly wrecked and Temperance Brennan has received a head injury that is severely — and potentially permanently — affecting her ability to think and perform at the intellectual level she and the others have been accustomed to, leaving it up in the air whether she can aid in solving the case and catching the bomber siblings Mark (Gerardo Gelasco) and Jeannine Kovac (Brit Shaw).

Fortunately, Booth and the others rush in to fill the proverbial brain void. While Brennan deals with — and soon recovers from — her injury situation, they use the methods they have learned from her over the course of the seasons to analyze the available evidence in order to locate and neutralize the villains. After a heroic confrontation where Booth gets to play action hero for one last time, the antagonists are vanquished ... and it's time for a lengthy string of goodbyes.

The lab will be rebuilt and supervised by its new temporary leader, Jack Hodgins (T.J. Thyne). Various key characters get happy, family-themed endings. We find out that the team's mission to fight crime will continue. Finally, there's just one — or rather two — things that matter. Seeley Booth and Temperance Brennan are sitting on a park bench near the Jeffersonian, reflecting on their future and past. It's a quiet, happy open ending that serves as a perfect send-off that also keeps the characters ready for more action, should the situation so require. Nothing's fully solved here, but everyone's at peace ... for now, at least.