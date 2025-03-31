Emily Deschanel's Sister Zooey Guest Starred In One Of The Best Bones Episodes

For a show that featured a lot of death, "Bones" sure did have a lot of heart. A series doesn't run for 12 seasons without an effective emotional core, after all, and "Bones" certainly managed to maintain a soft spot, even as Emily Deschanel's Temperance Brennan and David Boreanaz's Agent Seeley Booth inspected some of the most horrific corpses you've ever seen on TV.

Advertisement

One nice behind-the-scenes aspect of the series to offset the ongoing corpse inspections was the fact that the "Bones" cast often included family members of the stars and the show's creator, Hart Hanson. David Boreanaz's father, Dave Roberts, appeared in an uncredited cameo as an FBI agent, while Hanson's own father, Paul, showed up as a vending machine repairman. But it was during one Christmas episode that we got perhaps the most notable family-member appearance in the series.

Yes, even "Bones," with fake cadavers so disgusting they made producers sick, sometimes liked to celebrate the holidays. Indeed, one of the best festive episodes happened to feature Deschanel's younger sister Zooey — who, having co-starred in "Elf," was no stranger to Christmas-themed entertainment. Her brief appearance on "Bones" was, however, a tad less heartwarming than her role on "Elf," beginning as it does with the violent death of a man dressed as Santa Claus. Still, it was a thrill for fans of both the show and Deschanel to see the sisters united in "Bones."

Advertisement