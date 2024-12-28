The Bones Christmas Episodes, Ranked

If your kids still believe in Santa Claus, definitely do not let them watch "The Santa in the Slush," the ninth episode of the third season of "Bones." (To be honest, they probably shouldn't be watching most of "Bones" anyway.) In this episode, forensic anthropologist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her FBI counterpart Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) spend the days before Christmas investigating the death of a mall Santa whose body is found in a sewer (apparently, someone wasn't quite feeling the holiday spirit). The whole thing gets quite a bit weirder when Brennan and Booth discover that this mall Santa went to some pretty intense lengths for his job — his legal name was Kristopher Kringle and was one of the best Santas in the business.

As they investigate, Brennan deals with the fact that she'd like to spend Christmas with her father and brother — even though they're both in jail awaiting trial — and has to face off against their prosecutor Caroline Julian (Patricia Belcher). The problem is, Caroline has a huge crush on Booth, so she'll fulfill Brennan's request if she gets to kiss him under the mistletoe. To be honest, "The Santa in the Slush" lands at the bottom of this ranking largely because of how weird that is ... although Brennan is the one who ends up kissing Booth at the end of the day.