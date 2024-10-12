David Boreanaz Has The Perfect Pitch For A Bones Revival

"Bones" was never a megahit, nor was it known for its narrative brilliance or novel premise. However, this doesn't change the fact that the show ran for 12 (!) seasons and spanned 246 episodes, offering perfectly palatable popcorn entertainment in a way few shows can. Being a crime procedural drama, "Bones" follows FBI special agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), who pore over human remains to crack difficult cases. Although this description does not necessarily scream "fun," "Bones" managed to keep things appropriately balanced, mixing serious, entertaining case premises with a certain brand of endearing silliness.

"Bones" could have stuck to the case-of-the-week template at all times to keep things moving, but the series aimed for something a bit more ambitious, and often executed themed episodes. While the results were mixed, the heart of "Bones" is undoubtedly the simmering romance between the leads, who could not be more different yet are drawn together not just due to the cases they solve together, but also how well they complement each other's traits. While Brennan is pure, cold logic, sprinkled with a touch of hidden vulnerability, Booth is all heart, a little skeptical of Brennan's preference for science over, well, everything, but grows to admire this aspect as the two keep working together.

Although "Bones" has come to an end, Boreanaz expressed his interest in the show's revival in an interview with Variety, and even pitched an idea for it that sounds pretty solid. When asked why he's interested in a revival at all, the actor highlighted that the series has always been really fun, and it would be a joy to go back to that kind of world: