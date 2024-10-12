David Boreanaz Has The Perfect Pitch For A Bones Revival
"Bones" was never a megahit, nor was it known for its narrative brilliance or novel premise. However, this doesn't change the fact that the show ran for 12 (!) seasons and spanned 246 episodes, offering perfectly palatable popcorn entertainment in a way few shows can. Being a crime procedural drama, "Bones" follows FBI special agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel), who pore over human remains to crack difficult cases. Although this description does not necessarily scream "fun," "Bones" managed to keep things appropriately balanced, mixing serious, entertaining case premises with a certain brand of endearing silliness.
"Bones" could have stuck to the case-of-the-week template at all times to keep things moving, but the series aimed for something a bit more ambitious, and often executed themed episodes. While the results were mixed, the heart of "Bones" is undoubtedly the simmering romance between the leads, who could not be more different yet are drawn together not just due to the cases they solve together, but also how well they complement each other's traits. While Brennan is pure, cold logic, sprinkled with a touch of hidden vulnerability, Booth is all heart, a little skeptical of Brennan's preference for science over, well, everything, but grows to admire this aspect as the two keep working together.
Although "Bones" has come to an end, Boreanaz expressed his interest in the show's revival in an interview with Variety, and even pitched an idea for it that sounds pretty solid. When asked why he's interested in a revival at all, the actor highlighted that the series has always been really fun, and it would be a joy to go back to that kind of world:
"When I really look at it, it's the type of show that was so revered and loved, and I don't want to say mindless, but it's mindless entertainment when you really think about it. The dynamic between these two characters was really fun to play, and if there's happiness and joy in it, it would be easy; it wouldn't be difficult or hard. Obviously, [a revival] would be limited. It wouldn't be this long, lengthy thing, but also working with her [Deschanel] would be great."
Boreanaz's Bones pitch revolves around the show's central love story
The romance aspect of "Bones" has never been flashy or overt. There's no cloying sentimentality at play here, as its two leads do not visibly fight against their feelings or indulge in any sort of blatant workplace tension. The pair start off as coworkers with opposing worldviews, and when they clash, there's a genuine annoyance that accompanies us when our beliefs are challenged, but they slowly yet surely work towards a grudging respect that evolves into affection. It is a slow burn that does not feel like it drags despite spanning 12 seasons; watching the two banter and eventually verbalize their feelings is beautiful, as it is honest and does nothing to diminish their individual outlooks. Of course, not everything is pitch-perfect, as human emotions are inherently messy, but both Brennan and Booth approach their hangups with startling maturity and don't allow it to destabilize the tender respect they have developed for one another.
When asked where Brennan and Booth would be now, Boreanaz laid out an elaborate vision of the characters being together, and what life would look like for them until they are compelled to work on a case together:
"Booth probably would be getting honored in Quantico, at the actual FBI. We would have a daughter who was at least 15, 16. She'd be entering college, probably studying the tactics of wanting to be an FBI agent, which would drive her mother crazy. And maybe she changes course and has a forensic anthropology class within that study of becoming an FBI agent. Who knows?"
Boreanaz went on to map out this story, envisioning a now-retired Booth being "drawn back into a case, to solve something that happened on the grounds of the FBI." The actor also thinks Brennan would continue "writing books and getting accolades," and this would eventually lead her to a case that is impossible to turn down:
"She'd be on the New York Times bestsellers lists, probably finishing another book tour, and she's in the middle of the book tour and has to get to the FBI in light of this award that I'm getting. And then s*** hits the fan. I can see it, man!"
Well, we can see it too. If "Bones" were to return for a single, final case that the duo solves together, it would be something of a treat for fans of the series.