The Real Reason Bones Was So Successful, According To David Boreanaz

Even though it ended in 2017 after twelve seasons, "Bones" is still a seriously popular procedural series, drawing new audiences on streaming services and remaining completely rewatchable after all these years. So what's the secret to the show's success? Star David Boreanaz thinks he knows the answer — and it has everything to do with his acting teacher, Ivana Chubbuck.

In an interview with Variety, where Boreanaz also discussed the series finale of "SEAL Team," the series he led for CBS and Paramount+ until it officially ended on October 6, Boreanaz explained that he and his "Bones" co-star, Emily Deschanel, worked extensively with Chubbuck to perfect their characters (Boreanaz's FBI agent Seeley Booth and Deschanel's forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan).

"Being able to go to your co-star and be like, 'Hey, I'm going to be working on the weekends with my acting teacher, who I think is the best and can offer some connection for the two of us,' is the start," Boreanaz said. "That was the inception. I think that it would've been a little bit more challenging for me to do it singularly, and then to try to explain all that stuff to the opposing co-star, as well as to the showrunner and to the writers. Then it just becomes a different type of project, right? And that's tough. So I'm grateful for her grace to accept it and then stick with it for so many years. Out of the 12 or 13 years that we did, it was nine or 10 years solid [where] every weekend, we were rewriting dialogue, doing exercises, finding the space."