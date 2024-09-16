How Bones Used Practical Effects To Make A Dead Body Glow

"Bones," as the title of the show implies, often centers on, well, bones. The team of Brennan and Booth, played by Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz in every episode of the series, investigate various, bizarre murders, making up the procedural format that carried this show for well over 200 episodes across 12 seasons. It's easy enough to write a unique dead body, but it's a little harder to create that dead body on a network TV budget. Sometimes, that meant using old-school practical effects.

In "Bones: The Official Companion," the creatives behind the show discussed the season 2 episode "The Glowing Bones in the Old Stone House." That title, aside from serving a practical purpose for the creators, let viewers know that Brennan and Both were going to find some glowing bones, which they indeed did. But how did the team make those bones glow for viewers? Producer Jan DeWitt explained precisely how they made it happen:

"'Bones' is a very quirky show. You never know what's going to come at you. You have a cabin way out in the woods where we find a glowing body. Well, how does the body glow? Should we put the glow inside the bone or should we paint it on and use a black light or should we just electrify it somehow? It took about a week for us to figure all that out. We did paint it on and use black lights. And it looked great."

The episode in question sees Brennan and Bones called by Homeland Security to investigate the scene at an old stone house where some glowing bones have been found, fearing the remains might be radioactive (though they ultimately prove not to be). The team later examines the bones and discovers the identity of the victim (an up and coming chef), but that offers no explanation regarding the glow. Ultimately, what we come to discover is that she cut herself making sushi. Bioluminescent bacteria was then introduced to her bloodstream and settled on her bones.