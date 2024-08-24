Bones Episode Titles Served More Of A Practical Purpose Than A Creative One

"Bones" is arguably one of the most successful network TV shows of the 2000s. In terms of sheer numbers, it's hard to argue against. It ran for a truly impressive 12 seasons on Fox, churning out a whopping 246 episodes. That's downright unthinkable in the streaming world we now live in, unless we're talking about reality TV. Each one of those episodes has a catchy title, such as the season 2 episode "Aliens in a Spaceship," which remains a fan-favorite. But the titles weren't crafted solely to be catchy or suggestive of the plot. It turns out, they were meant to help keep things straight for the writers.

In "Bones: The Official Companion," executive producers Hart Hanson and Stephen Nathan discussed the episode titles, with "Spaceman in a Crater" cited as an example. The book explains that, first and foremost, each "Bones" episode title refers to both the victim and the state in which the body was found. Hanson and Nathan also explained that the literal title choices helped keep the episodes straight for them throughout each season. As Hanson explained...

"Stephen has a huge, huge brain as you can see from his giant head. But, 'The Bodies in the Book'? I understand that. That's the one that had the bodies...in the book."

To Hanson's point, "Bones" averaged more than 20 episodes per season for more than a decade. That presented many challenges, including having to axe more than half of a season to accommodate Emily Deschanel's pregnancy. It's a lot to manage, and having to remember what happens in each episode off-hand would be tricky. The evocative titles made that far less tricky.