Bones' Showrunners Axed More Than Half A Season Due To Emily Deschanel's Pregnancy

Every show with a will-they-or-won't-they romance inevitably faces the question: should we try and make our characters work as a couple for real? Or do we just keep pretending that Cory and Topanga aren't stuck in a toxic loop and Cory wouldn't be much happier with Shawn? Or that Cory, Topanga, Shawn, and Angela should just end the charade already and enter a polyamorous relationship? I have a lot of thoughts on "Boy Meets World," that's what I'm really saying.

So it was when "Bones" reached what would only end up being the halfway point of its 12-season run. By that time, creator Hart Hanson knew he couldn't pull another fakeout, what with "Bones" fans still fuming from Booth (David Boreanaz) hallucinating that he and Bones (Emily Deschanel) had finally done the horizontal mambo at the end of season 4. Instead, Hanson and his fellow creatives decided it was time for those two unruly kids to have a go at being together and not just pretending they were while, say, working undercover as knife-throwing Canadian circus performers doing outsized Russian accents. (It's a long story that ends with Deschanel wearing an eyepatch to cover up a real-life injury, don't ask.)

Speaking to TV Tango in 2012, Hanson recalled how the original plan was to have Booth and Bones grappling with their newfound intimacy throughout season 7:

"Before revealing they were lovers ... I can't stand the word lovers. I can't stand it. I think only English people can say that. We always knew that the end of season 6 would be the reveal that Booth and Brennan had slept together. We knew they were going to sleep together."

The only problem? It turned out Deschanel was pregnant for real.