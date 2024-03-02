Bones' Emily Deschanel Had A Real-Life Injury The Show Cleverly Covered Up

Like any effectual will-they/won't-they foxtrot (not least of all the '80s action rom-com that convinced David Boreanaz to join the series), "Bones" was always looking for fun and frisky ways of bringing socially aloof forensics expert Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and intuitive FBI agent Seeley Booth's (Boreanaz) underlying sexual tension to a boil. Even so, few of their adventures saw Bones and Booth engage in quite as much figurative edging as they did in "Double Trouble in the Panhandle."

This particular season 4 outing (which aired on January 22, 2009) sent the then-platonic power couple undercover at a traveling circus as part of their investigation into the dubious death of a pair of conjoined female twins who previously worked there. Mercifully, this didn't lead to them trying to pull off a problematic cowboy and Native American princess act. Instead, it began with the two posing as the Canadian performers Wanda and Buck Moosejaw (which would become their de facto alter egos during future stealth operations) and ended with Booth strapping on a fake bushy mustache and fluffy coat while chucking knives at Bones — herself dressed in a lacy bodysuit — as part of a Russian-themed routine.

If this somehow wasn't already a "Bones" fan's sexual fantasy, then it absolutely was one after the episode.

Luckily, Booth's knife-tossing prowess from his years of military training allows him to execute the act and maintain their cover flawlessly, even when he's required to pull a William Tell and hit a prop apple atop Bones' head. Deschanel, on the other hand, was not so fortunate and injured herself over the course of performing her stunts. However, rather than try and work around her bruised eye with careful camera angles, the show's creatives prudently elected to incorporate it directly into the episode.