The '80s Action Rom-Com That Convinced David Boreanaz To Play Booth In Bones

Network crime procedurals are a dime a dozen, so what led to "Bones" taking off the way it did? It helped that Hart Hanson's series had a sense of humor about itself, combining terrifying serial killer storylines with episodes about alleged deaths by chupacabra or FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and forensics expert Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) donning ludicrous wigs to go undercover at a demolition derby. But above all else, "Bones" was more interested in the home lives of the Jeffersonian Institute's employees than their field and lab work.

To be sure, Boreanaz and Deschanel's chemistry kept viewers hooked, even after Booth and Bones finally abandoned their will-they-or-won't-they rumba to get married, settle down, and start a family. Not that the series gradually evolved into a rom-com disguised as a show about solving murder cases — it was always that! Really, if there was ever even a sliver of doubt that "Bones" would eventually make its male and female lead a couple, then Boreanaz himself put it to rest the moment he quipped about Scully and Mulder in the pilot.

Boreanaz, for his money, was well aware of what he was getting into when he signed on for "Bones." As he's mentioned on multiple occasions in the past, the instant he read for Booth, his mind immediately lept to Michael Douglas' cocksure expat Jack T. Colton in "Romancing the Stone." One could even go so far as to argue that Robert Zemeckis' beloved 1984 rom-com adventure established the template for Boreanaz's interactions with Deschanel across all 12 seasons of "Bones."