Bones Tried And Failed To Follow A Bottle Episode Budget

As "Bones" headed into its first-ever midseason break at the end of 2005, the show's creatives were starting to breathe just a little easier. The series was consistently drawing seven million viewers a week and even creator Hart Hanson was beginning to realize his modest procedural dramedy might yet enjoy a healthy shelf life on par with the likes of "Magnum, P.I." and its own forbearer on FOX, "The X-Files," after "Bones" found its groove with its fourth episode, "The Man in the Bear." But with penny-pinching network execs still breathing down his neck, the pressure was on Hanson to employ some cost-cutting measures.

Enter season 1, episode 9, "The Man in the Fallout Shelter" (December 13, 2005). This particular Christmas-themed outing sees Dr. Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her crew investigating a skeleton that, true to the title of the episode, has been rotting away in an atomic fallout shelter for decades. When they slice the dead man's bones open, however, they unwittingly release a strain of Coccidioidomycosis, a soil fungus native to California's San Joaquin Valley that can cause a dangerous disease known as Valley Fever (hence the name).

Far from a venture into Yuletide horror, this could-be disturbing turn of events instead forces Bones and the rest of her squad to be quarantined in their lab at the Jeffersonian Institute, giving rise to a mixture of shenanigans and heartwarming moments (as you'd expect from one of the show's lighter hours). Moreover, "The Man in the Fallout Shelter" operates as a bottle episode in the classic sense, i.e. it takes place in a single location, only features the main cast, and employs a pre-built set. Ironically, according to Hanson, it also wound up being one of the show's costliest hours, much to his consternation at the time.