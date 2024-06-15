The Bones Episode With The Most Viewers Was A Fiery, Kidnapping Nightmare

Before the streaming wars reinvented cable yet somehow made it worse, television series didn't need to be ratings giants to enjoy a long life. In point of fact, shows that attracted a consistent audience tended to survive long after whatever pristine new series executives had counted on becoming their next breadwinner inevitably faltered partway into its soon-to-be-short-lived run. (My sympathies to "Terra Nova.")

"Bones" was one such series for Fox. Despite the network's baffling efforts to sink Hart Hanson's modest procedural dramedy, the show was quick to draw a loyal crowd that followed it anywhere Fox thought to move it (even the dreaded Friday night "death slot"). In fact, the series actually peaked in terms of immediate viewership after just 11 episodes (out of 246!) with season 1's "The Woman in the Car," which aired on February 1, 2006, to an audience of roughly 12.64 million viewers and double the number of eyeballs. Later episodes would come within striking distance, with season 2's "The Girl in the Gator," in particular, racking up 12.57 million viewers. Still, "Bones" owed its success to reliability above all else.

What's interesting about "The Woman in the Car" is that it's not the most "Bones" episode, nor is it one of the show's wilder up-to-bats or a cheeky exercise in synergy like its "Family Guy" crossover. No, the episode is, above all else, what you might call dependable when it comes to giving those watching at home their money's worth. In a way, it only feels appropriate that a show as unassuming as "Bones" would reach its ratings high-point not by swinging for the fences, but by throwing with confidence and landing a lucky strike. (I know I switched from a baseball to bowling analogy there, but let's keep going.)