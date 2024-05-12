How Bones' Season 4 Crossover With Family Guy Came To Be

TV crossovers have been a thing for the vast majority of the medium's history as a popular form of entertainment. From "The Jetsons" meeting "The Flinstones" to "The Simpsons" meeting the characters from "Futurama," there's a rich history here. But not every crossover is quite so obvious. For example, the Fox crime drama "Bones" ended up crossing with, oddly enough, Seth MacFarlane's animated sitcom "Family Guy." Bizarre though it may sound, both shows aired on the same network at the same time, and there was a good enough reason to bring these characters into the same universe at the time.

The episode in question was the second to last episode of "Bones" season 4, entitled "The Critic in the Cabernet." While the main plot involves human remains found inside a wine barrel during a tasting, the crossover has to do with the episode's B-plot. In the episode, Emily Deschanel's Brennan decides to have a baby and asks Booth to be the father. He begins to doubt himself and soon winds up talking to Stewie from "Family Guy."

In a 2010 interview with TV Tango, series creator Hart Hanson addressed the crossover and how it came to be. Ultimately, it had to do with the tumor that David Boreanaz's Booth was contending with (more specifically, a symptom of that tumor):