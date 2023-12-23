Bones Almost Had A Crossover With Another Fox Crime Series

TV crossovers have been around almost as long as the medium of television itself. Before the advent of modern shared universes, they were mostly just a lark intended to goose viewership. When "Adventures of Superman" star George Reeves turned up as the show's namesake in the 1957 "I Love Lucy" episode "Lucy and Superman," it was all a big in-joke and not some kind of serious declaration that Lucy and Ricky Ricardo somehow existed in the same universe as the Man of Steel. Nearly 60 years later, when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) crossed paths with Jess Day (Zooey Deschanel) from "New Girl," it was a similar bit of fun ... assuming you could refrain from thinking too hard about the in-universe implications.

Speaking of not thinking too hard about canonical implications, Hart Hanson's playful yet by and large grounded Fox procedural "Bones" likewise crossed over with, of all shows, the network's supernatural crime series "Sleepy Hollow" in 2015. The two-part event saw forensics specialist Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel, Zooey's sister) and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) using their scientific know-how to assist the 18th-century born Ichabod Crane (Tom Mison) and modern-day lieutenant turned FBI agent Abbie Mills (Nicole Berharie) in unraveling a mystery involving a centuries-old corpse. What resulted was one of those perfectly ridiculous crossing of the streams that only come along every so often on TV, like the "Supernatural" and "Scooby-Doo" crossover "Scoobynatural."

Five years before that, though, Hanson revealed the show had nearly crossed over with a very different Fox crime series: Samuel Baum's own procedural "Lie to Me."