A Ghostly Bones Episode Was Inspired By The Blair Witch Project

The 1999 summer movie season was one for the history books. It saw the release of the first "Star Wars" film in well over a decade, "Austin Powers" went from VHS success to bonafide blockbuster, and an unknown director named M. Night Shyamalan came out of nowhere to deliver the second-highest grossing title of the year. "The Sixth Sense" would've been that year's definitive work of horror, too, had it not been for "The Blair Witch Project." Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez's shoestring-budgeted phenomenon, which premiered just a few weeks before young Haley Joel Osment saw dead people, was inescapable. Heather Donahue's terrified, teary-eyed confession to her camera in the film instantly became a widely-recognized piece of iconography alongside the movie's maddening final shot, both of which would soon be referenced and parodied in virtually equal measure.

By the time "Bones" had rolled onto Fox in 2005, the hoopla around "The Blair Witch Project" had died down and the marketplace was no longer quite so saturated with homages and knockoffs. Perhaps that's why Hart Hanson and his creative team felt comfortable tipping their hat to the film with season 2's "The Headless Witch in the Woods." The episode debuted on November 29, 2006, but it was clearly intended for the spooky season. Indeed, it would've aired the day after Halloween had Fox not put the series on a month-long hiatus at the start of October.

Much of "The Headless Witch in the Woods" takes clear inspiration from the plot and in-universe mythology of "The Blair Witch Project" in-between the more character-focused moments. And while its director, "The X-Files" alum Tony Wharmby, and writers Stephen Nathan and Karine Rosenthal didn't go so far as to make the entire episode found-footage, they still found a way to incorporate that aspect of the movie.