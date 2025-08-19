Here's Why Zack Addy Left Bones

The Gormogon is definitely one of the most memorably nasty villains in "Bones" history (though definitely not one of co-star David Boreanaz's favorites), so it hit as quite a shock when the writers revealed that Addy was wholly in the killer's thrall. Fans weren't thrilled with this development, but Millegan took it well. On the Boneheads podcast, Addy told Emily Deschanel and Carla Gallo that during the 2008 writers' strike, he was traveling the country following the Portland Trailblazers basketball team. At a game, he received a call from Hart Hanson:

"[Hart] was like, 'OK, you're not going to be a series regular on the show anymore. But we're still going to have you back! It's not total bad news. We're still going to have you back occasionally.' They ended up not having me back as they told me they were going to, as much [...] I'd had a storied career where things didn't happen or things didn't go to Broadway or I didn't get [a role], so I'm good at handling bad news or disappointing news. I'm just good at it. So I was going to be OK."

Initially, he was told his character was going to be the Gormogon. But after receiving some clarification, he realized the scope of what he was being asked to do. As he told TV Guide in 2008:

"They met with me and told me and I was like, 'What? Zack eats people?' And they told me that I don't eat people, I kill them — I never reached the eating stage. And I was like, 'Oh, my god.' But I was kind of excited because I knew it was going to be an exciting send-off."

Exciting for the show, yes, but Millegan was hardly a star when he departed "Bones." He had a career to worry about. Though he'd be gone from "Bones" for a while, Hanson left the door open for a return somewhere down the line.