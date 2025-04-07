The Zack Addy Storyline Bones Fans Still Don't Understand

"Bones" had a truly impressive run from 2005 to 2017, delivering 12 seasons of off-kilter procedural action and developing a dedicated fanbase in the process. That said, it took a little time for "Bones" to reach its full ratings potential. In fact, it wasn't until the fourth season, after Fox moved the show to the 8pm Thursday night slot, that it really took off. The series brought in an average of 10.81 million viewers for season 4, a marked improvement on the 8.9 million from the prior season. But season 4 could have easily been the point at which fans turned on "Bones," after a twist that truly nobody saw coming and which left fans feeling let down by the show they'd come to love.

Throughout its run, "Bones" managed to bewilder fans on several occasions. The "Bones" season 1 opening credits had viewers mixing up two cast members, and later David Boreanaz's Agent Seeley Booth had a whole storyline that to this day makes little sense. But no storyline has been met with more controversy than that of Zack Addy's (Eric Millegan) character arc, which included a confounding plot twist that actually played out towards the end of season 3, right before "Bones" made the move to Thursday night in an attempt to increase its viewership.

The major season 3 twist saw Addy, who had become a fan-favorite character by that point, suddenly cast in a grim new light. Millegan's character had been with the show since the first season, but the third season saw him ignominiously ousted from his main cast spot. Now, you don't stay on the air for 12 seasons without at least keeping fan expectations in mind a little. But it seems in this case fans still don't understand what happened with Zack Addy in "Bones" season 3.

