The Bones Season 1 Opening Credits Had Viewers Mixing Up Two Cast Members

A Reddit thread revealed that some "Bones" fans were a little confused by the season 1 credit sequence — and as a result, they mixed up two of the actors.

During the season 1 credits, for whatever reason, actor T.J. Thyne's name runs under an image of Emily Deschanel — who plays the show's lead character, Temperance "Bones" Brennan" — and these Redditors admitted that this was seriously baffling at the time. As the original poster u/camdoodlebop titled the thread (complete with a screenshot), "did anyone else as a kid used to think her name was TJ Thyne?" (To be fair, it's a pretty gender-neutral name.)

u/Chilly_0556 agreed and said they had that exact same issue: "YES lmao. I first watched Bones with my brother when I was like 10, he was 14 hahaha, we'd watch episodes together sometimes. It was funny when I actually started watching it again, and realised that wasn't her name." At least the people on the thread got an explanation; as fellow Redditor u/julientk1 pointed out, "In the season 1 commentaries, they address that people were so annoyed that the names didn't match up. That's why it was changed for season 2 on."