The Real Detective Who Brought The Idea Of Squints To Bones

As Dr. Temperance Brennan and Special Agent Seeley Booth, Emily Deschanel and David Boreanez were the heart of "Bones". But almost as important were the so-called "squints" — the team of scientists who work under Brennan at the fictional Jeffersonian Institute Medico-Legal Lab. That team also comprised the "squinterns" — a rotating cast of interns at the institute who work with Brennan on various cases. So integral to the show were these supporting characters that saying goodbye to the "squinterns" for the season finale caused Emily Deschanel to break down in tears.

Agent Booth used the term "squints" to refer to Brennan and her team in the very first episode of the series back in 2005, and the term stuck throughout the show's 12-season run, right up to its 2017 finale. As Boreanez explained it:

"It's a term that I'd never heard of until we started the pilot [...] [The scientists are] always down, squinting at their pieces of paper. They're always in the formation of looking at, what if it's a decomposed body or they're theorizing in their head, they're squinting [...] It's true it's a true word, they use it."

But where did this term come from? Who, exactly, uses it? Well, it turns out Boreanez was right that "squints" is a "true word," as it comes directly from a real-life detective who lent his expertise to "Bones."