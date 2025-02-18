Bones' Most Controversial Twist Happened Thanks To A Writers' Strike

Though it lasted an impressive 12 seasons, the offbeat Fox procedural thriller "Bones" was never one of television's highest-rated shows. Created by Hart Hanson, the hour-long premiered in the fall of 2005 and didn't find its loyal fan base until it moved to Thursday nights at 8 PM during its fourth season. By this point, the chemistry between Emily Deschanel's forensics genius Temperance Brennan and David Boreanaz's FBI agent Seeley Booth was crackling, while much of the supporting cast could be deployed in a variety of ways to keep the show from falling into a samey rut. Hanson, the writers, and the casting department had created an embarrassment of riches for "Bones," and thus it would remain until the series concluded its run in 2017.

Getting to the point of that fourth season required a good deal of imaginative plotting that kept viewers on their toes without betraying what they liked about the series and, most importantly, its characters. Like so many long-running procedurals, the "Bones" ensemble came to feel like family for its most ardent admirers, so the last thing anyone wanted to do was pull a wild twist that turned a well-liked character into a villain just to generate some buzz.

Unless, that is, you're coming back from a three-month-long writers' strike, and you've got to wrap up a serial killer storyline tout de suite. Then you might have to find a sacrificial lamb, and you've got to be prepared for your fans to not like it one bit.