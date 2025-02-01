The Booth Storyline On Bones That Still Doesn't Make Sense

When a show runs for 12 seasons, there's bound to be a few missteps, including storylines that either don't work as well as others or, in one particular case, storylines that end before they even really get started. David Boreanaz's FBI Special Agent Seeley Booth was at the center of one such example which began in season 4 and never went anywhere.

Throughout season 4, we see Booth suffering from some sort of mental issue which produces hallucinations. When he was kidnapped by Deirdre Lovejoy's the Gravedigger, one of the best serial killers on "Bones," Booth hallucinated one of his old military buddies who had died in action. Later, in the episode "The Critic in the Cabernet," Temperance Brennan asks Booth to donate his sperm so that she can have a baby. At this point the pair hadn't officially gotten together, and the request prompts some anxiety for Booth, who later begins hallucinating Stewie Griffin from "Family Guy." The cartoon character appears to Booth during an interrogation which also involves Brennan, who immediately realizes something is wrong.

After Brennan insists on Booth being seen by a doctor, an MRI reveals that he's suffering from the effects of a benign brain tumor. In the season 4 finale, "The End in the Beginning," Booth undergoes successful surgery to remove his brain tumor, though the anesthesia resulted in Booth going into a four-day coma. During this coma, Booth has a dream in which he and Brennan are married, but after he wakes up it's revealed that his dream was prompted by Brennan reading him a book she was writing while he was unconscious. What's more, he seemingly can't remember who Brennan is, asking, "Who are you?" before the episode cuts to black.

It's a big moment in the series, suggesting that Booth has completely forgotten Brennan, thereby threatening their burgeoning relationship. But when season 5 kicks off, however, things seem to be much less dire.