Who Is The Gravedigger On Bones? The Serial Killer's Identity, Explained

Throughout Hart Hanson's Fox procedural "Bones," the main cast of characters who work at the Jeffersonian Institute get attacked by vicious killers and murders a lot. No, really, it happens a lot, to the point where it's one of the bigger things on "Bones" that doesn't make sense — but I digress. Aside from the Gormogon, the Puppeteer, the Deity, and Mark Kovac, who are some of the most grotesque villains seen on the series, there's one particularly frightening villain who shows up as early as season 2 of "Bones" — specifically, the Gravedigger, who buries victims alive for generous ransoms (and may or may not even set them free if the money is delivered). Also, a lot of her victims are children, which is particularly messed up.

So, who's behind the horrific crimes committed by the person known only as the Gravedigger until season 4, when the predator slips up and accidentally reveals their identity to Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel)? That would be United States Attorney Heather Taffet, played by Deirdre Lovejoy, who worked for the FBI — similar to the show's co-lead Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz), an agent who collaborates with Temperance and the Jeffersonian — as a lawyer and took over the Gravedigger's case after the agent previously assigned to it was killed. (Frankly, it's safe to assume Heather did something to that lawyer in order to take the case, thereby preventing anyone else from trying or solving it.) But what does Heather Taffet do as the Gravedigger on "Bones," what eventually brings her down, and what role does she play in one of the show's very best episodes?