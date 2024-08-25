Brennan's Real Life Counterpart Had A Sneaky Cameo In Bones Season 2

"Bones" seems like the kind of police procedural dreamt up by a network desperate to win the ratings war: A couple of attractive leads clash over their opposing views of the world, with the logical, scientifically-minded Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) frequently at odds with the more spiritually-inclined FBI Agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz). But the show wasn't just engineered to appeal to audiences in the early 2000s. It's actually based on real-life anthropologist Katherine Joan Reichs.

Reichs was the author of 23 novels in the "Temperance Brennan" series, which is often thought to have inspired "Bones." But Dr. Reichs herself was actually the primary inspiration for the show, which ran on the FOX network for 12 seasons between 2005 and 2017. Show creator Hart Hanson confirmed that he was influenced by the real-life forensic anthropologist when conceptualizing "Bones," and has since incorporated specific incidents from her life into the show. A scene from the "Bones" pilot was taken straight from Reichs' real-life experience, and the doctor herself served as producer throughout the series' run, even penning a few episodes herself.

It makes sense, then, that Hanson gave Reichs her own cameo — though it was so subtle that fans of the series may have missed it.