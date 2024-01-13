Cheers Based Sam And Diane On One Of Old Hollywood's Most Famous Couples

One of the most quoted pieces of Hollywood wisdom holds that 90 percent of directing is casting. You bring the right actors together, and you're off to the races. This is, of course, laughably simplistic. You could argue that 90 percent of directing is writing because there's no movie or show to make if there's nothing on the page. And many directors will tell you that their films don't truly come together until they're hunkered down with their editor in post-production.

The truth, obviously, is that film and television production is a collaborative process that requires numerous people with expertise in different disciplines to do what they do at the highest level possible. And when it comes to casting, there is absolutely an art to finding, after untold hours of reels and cold reads, the ideal actor for each role — especially if you're trying to launch a successful television series. Because no matter how good the scripts and the directors are, you cannot force chemistry.

Just ask the creative team behind "Cheers." Series creators James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles knew they had a highly relatable premise and an amazing collection of writers, but some of the most excruciating hours I've ever experienced in a theater were spent watching poorly acted productions of unassailable classics like "Hamlet," "The Seagull" and "Noises Off." Is it unrealistic to think you'll nail every part in casting? Certainly. But it is possible.

At a network level, "Cheers" pulled this off across the board. And yet as vital as the likes of Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, and John Ratzenberger were to the success of the series, the initial hook was the will-they-or-won't-they flirtation between Ted Danson's Sam Malone and Shelley Long's Diane Chambers. There was genuine heat there. And it is not hyperbole to compare them to arguably the greatest on-screen romantic comedy duo of all time.