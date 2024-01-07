McLean Stevenson Learned His M*A*S*H Character Was Beloved The Hard Way

Sudden success is a hell of a drug. Be it entertainment, sports, or certain, shockingly competitive sectors of the healthcare industry, you can count on numerous fast risers to get high on their own supply and take an ego-fueled torch to their career.

Television actors are especially susceptible to these vain slip-ups, and it's easy to understand why. Before the advent of prestige TV, the small-screen medium was, particularly for young-ish performers, viewed as a potential springboard to big-screen stardom. Sometimes it works out. Chevy Chase bolted from "Saturday Night Live" midway through its second season and instantly became a movie star on the strength of his work in Colin Higgins' sporadically hilarious "Foul Play" (even though he's far from the funniest element of the film). And sometimes you're David Caruso, who quit "NYPD Blue" to topline a pair of 1995 flops in Barbet Schroder's "Kiss of Death" (underrated) and William Friedkin's "Jade" (overripe, yes, but way overhated).

Generally, if you cut out early on a hit show, you're doomed. Just ask Shelley Long, Mischa Barton, or Sherry Stringfield.

Or whip out your Ouija board and make a long-distance phone call to McLean Stevenson, the man who mistook his celebrated portrayal of Lieutenant Colonel Henry Blake on "M*A*S*H" as proof of imminent stardom. When he left the series after season three in 1975, he went straight to work on his own NBC sitcom. "The McLean Stevenson Show" was not, sadly, "M*A*S*H," and, in the wake of its failure, Stevenson went from burgeoning star to showbiz cautionary tale.