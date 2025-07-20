David Boreanaz Hated One Major Bones Storyline With A Passion

"Bones" had a simple formula that worked well. The show followed an episodic format wherein Temperance Brennan and her team at the Jeffersonian Institute would be faced with a new body in every episode, which in turn would provide them with a new mystery to solve every week. But early on, the show's writers faced pressure to include longer story arcs that spanned multiple episodes. Reflecting on early pressure to include a longform serial killer storyline, show creator Hart Hanson telling TV Tango, "It's a nightmare, because at our essence we are an episodic show. We're a network, 22-episodes-a-year, episodic show where we solve crime each week. When we go to more serialized stuff, it's always more difficult."

The third season of "Bones" saw the writers trying to work in a longer storyline that saw Booth and Brennan on the trail of a cannibalistic serial killer called the Gormogon. The character was first mentioned in the season premiere, "The Widow's Son in the Windshield," and throughout the following episodes he became the primary antagonist of season 3. The leader of a secret society of cannibalistic killers which stretches back over multiple generations, the Gormogon was eventually revealed to be a reclusive mystery man (played by Laurence Todd Rosenthal) who, in the words of John Francis Daley's Dr. Lance Sweets, was "a nobody — an invisible man who was angry at history for not seeing him."

The real shock revelation came when it was discovered that Jeffersonian Institute employee and Brennan's former assistant Zack Addy (Eric Millegan) had been working as an apprentice to the depraved killer. This represented one of the most controversial storylines in "Bones" history, with viewers still struggling to understand how fan-favorite Zack Addy could possibly have been involved in such a heinous scheme. It turns out fans aren't the only ones who were upset by this particular storyline, either, as David Boreanaz also wasn't fond of the Gormogon storyline.