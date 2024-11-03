The David Boreanaz Lawsuit That Cast A Dark Shadow Over Bones

"Bones" managed to differentiate itself from other TV procedurals by establishing a tone that carefully balanced drama, humor, and some of the most shockingly graphic murder scenes yet seen on TV. Some of the bodies on "Bones" just went too far in terms of sheer detail, with one gross bathtub scene having to be cut altogether. This form of uncensored violence doesn't seem like it would pair well with some light-hearted banter between the two series leads, Emily Deschanel and David Boreanez, but it was this delicate balance that made "Bones" what it was.

It's an approach that worked well enough to keep the Fox series running for 11 seasons before wrapping up in 2017. Now, the show seems primed for a streaming-age return, though a "Bones" reboot would be a complicated affair in the wake of Disney's 2019 acquisition of Fox. In the meantime, we do know Boreanez and Deschanel would be up for returning to "Bones," which is all fans really needed to hear to be excited about the series' potential return.

In Boreanez's case, the actor has spoken about how returning to the character of FBI agent Seeley Booth would be "fun," telling Collider, "It would be funny." It's nice to hear that the actor is so sanguine about a possible "Bones" return, especially considering his experience with making the long-running network show certainly wasn't always "fun." In 2010 Boreanez was sued for allegedly sexually harassing an extra on the show, marking a low point in the actor's career. So what happened with the lawsuit and how did "Bones" continue to run for a full seven years after that?