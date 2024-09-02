David Boreanaz & Emily Deschanel Confirm Whether They'd Return For More Bones

"Bones" had a truly impressive run during its time on-air. Debuting on Fox back in 2005, Hart Hanson's procedural dramedy quickly became a hit, thanks in large part to stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanez, who played forensic anthropologist Temperance "Bones" Brennan and FBI agent Seeley Booth respectively. The duo managed to carry the show's balance between truly grim subject matter and its more lighthearted elements in a way that kept the series running for a full 12 seasons. Unfortunately, Fox finally canceled "Bones" in 2017 after 246 episodes.

Since then, fans of the series have had to make do with re-watching the episodes that did air (short-lived spin-off "The Finder" just couldn't match the charm or the success of its precursor). But with almost 250 episodes to revisit, there's not exactly a paucity of "Bones" out there. Still, with the show now having been off the air for seven years, enough time has passed that fans would surely welcome more Bones and Booth adventures — and considering how the show's popularity has endured, such a proposition might not be all that absurd.

We're in a time where broadcast shows are finding new life on streaming services. "Suits" went off the air in 2019, only to become such a big hit on Netflix that a new show set in the "Suits" universe was commissioned in 2023. As such, there's every chance Deschanel and Boreanez could return to our screens in the streaming age. But without the two stars agreeing to return, such a thing would never get off the ground. Thankfully, it seems both actors are open to reprising their roles.