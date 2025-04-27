Bones Star David Boreanaz Hated One Aspect Of Playing Seeley Booth

In the season 9 finale of "Bones," a conspiracy blog writer is killed before he's able to meet up with Booth, prompting an investigation. But as Booth and the team from the Jeffersonian Institute look into this mysterious death, things quickly spiral out of control, with classified details of the FBI agent's service record being hacked and leaked. Booth quickly realizes he, his wife, and their daughter are in danger, and evacuates them from their home before he's attacked by three Delta Force operatives. Though Booth is able to dispatch his attackers, he eventually collapses from his injuries. In the hospital, he awakens to find that he's handcuffed to his bed and is accused of murdering three FBI agents.

Advertisement

When we catch up with him again in the season 10 premiere, "The Conspiracy in the Corpse," Seeley Booth, having been framed for the murder of the FBI agents, is in prison while Brennan and the Jeffersonian team work to clear his name. It's here that we see an uncharacteristically unshaven Booth, which for David Boreanaz presented an irritating problem.

Back in 2014, when "Bones" was gearing up to air its 10th season, Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel sat down with TVLine for a video interview in which they discussed the show's longevity and the then-new season. Asked about his stubble, Boreanaz revealed that he'd "rather not have it" but that he had to do it for his character and the prison storyline. "I thought it was interesting for him," he continued, adding, "It made sense for his character for what he's going through."

Advertisement

Realistic though it may have been, the actor himself clearly wasn't a big fan of the change. "It itches," he said. "My little girl doesn't like it, she's like, 'Take that off, please.'" Asked if he was going to keep it, Boreanaz said, "It's going to be something that comes off probably in episode 21."

Clearly the stubble wasn't a huge deal for the actor, even if it was a tad annoying. Aside from this slight aesthetic irritation and the "Bones" storyline that Boreanaz claimed was just "bad television," the actor otherwise seems to look back on the series with fondness. That bodes well for the return of the Fox procedural, which in the age of "newstalgia" is surely forthcoming.