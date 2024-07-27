The Early Serial Killer Storylines In Bones Were More Of A Demand Than A Choice

"Bones" episodes usually followed a fairly simple plot: A body was found and it was up to Dr. Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel), and FBI agent Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) to find out what happened. This was how "Bones" worked, with each episode offering up its own mini mystery that was usually solved by the end of the installment. Except, quite often, the show would introduce viewers to a serial killer, prompting multi-episode storylines which could often be tricky for an episodic series.

Throughout the show's run, we were introduced to The Ghost Killer, The Gravedigger, and The Hacktivist, who was responsible for serving Bones and Booth with a fresh body that went a little too far even for the show's producer. There was also season 3's cannibal killer The Gormogon, whose storyline Boreanaz once called, in about as candid a way as possible, "just bad television." But the very first of the "Bones" serial killers was Howard Epps (Heath Freeman), otherwise known as The Manipulator.

Debuting in the season 1 episode, "A Man on Death Row," Epps was the titular inmate destined for the death penalty, having been convicted for the murder of a young woman named April Wright. He and his lawyer enlist Bones and Booth to try to help clear his name, only for the duo to discover that Epps was not only guilty of the crime, but of several others, making him the series' first major serial killer. As it turns out, Epps' plan all along was to be tried for the other murders so as to extend his life. This plan also had the effect of extending his air time, though it seems the series' writers weren't all that thrilled about it.