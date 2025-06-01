5 Essential Bones Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

For a seasoned "Bones" fan, it may seem like a travesty to condense Hart Hanson's 246-episode series into just five examples. The undeniable charm of Emily Deschanel's Temperance Brennan, David Boreanaz's Seeley Booth, and the rest of the show's colorful characters is at its best when the viewer experiences their entire arcs, after all. Still, there's no denying that every series has casual viewers, and many people will no doubt want to find out what all the buzz around the show is about — especially with a "Bones" revival seeming more likely than ever right now.

To this end, I've picked what, to me, are the five quintessential "Bones" episodes that even the most casual procedural drama fan will want to check out. Some of these episodes are there for the lore, others because of their particular placement in the series, and others still simply because they're damn fine hours of TV. The one thing they have in common is that everyone should absolutely watch them at least once.