The Bones Spin-Off That's Impossible To Watch Today

Rather than a full TV show, "Bones: Skeleton Crew" was a 2006 webseries that consisted of 26 short, two-minute episodes that took place in the world of "Bones" but depicted the adventures of an all-new group of characters. The show's cast included Thomas Smith, Ryan McGivern, Alison Simpson, Jon Briddell, and Reghan Alexander, and it focused on three young Jeffersonian employees who had to figure out a tricky forensics mystery in order to stop a dangerous terrorist attack that's set to take place in an hour. Because the events took place late on a Saturday night within a short period of time, the trio had limited resources and were unable to contact the usual suspects from the parent show.

Unfortunately, there's a reason I'm writing about the show in past tense. "Bones: Skeleton Crew" was an offspring of Fox's partnership with Mastercard and Sprint TV, and was only available for Sprint TV subscribers. Unfortunately, Sprint TV doesn't exist anymore. While at one point you could watch the show on the official "Bones" website, currently there's no way whatsoever to check out "Bones: Skeleton Crew."

Even YouTube clips of the show have proven impossible to track down, so unless something changes, "Skeleton Crew" is officially a lost corner of the "Bones" world. Because of this, fans who are eager to delve deeper into "Bones" but have already watched the parent show many times over can only seek out "The Finder," the 2012 "Bones" spinoff series that was quickly canned by Fox.