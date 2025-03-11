The Bones Spin-Off That's Impossible To Watch Today
The ending of "Bones" in 2017 wrapped up a highly successful 12-season run that balanced relationship drama, comedy, and grim procedural plot arcs in a way few other shows have managed to do. After years of investigating some of the worst crimes in fiction, the Fox show's personable cast of characters walked into the sunset with full intention to keep up the good work, which is why fans have been clamoring for Seeley Booth (David Boreanaz) and Temperance Brennan (Emily Deschanel) to return for "Bones" season 13 since the show ended. They're not the only ones, either. Both Deschanel and Boreanaz are open to a "Bones" return, and the latter even has the perfect pitch for a "Bones" revival (should the opportunity arise).
Still, these things take time. While fans are waiting for more information about the series' possible return at some point down the line, it would sure be nice to have a few spinoff shows to scratch that "Bones" itch. The good news is that a spinoff series called "Bones: Skeleton Crew" actually does exist. The bad news? You're not going to be able to watch it. Let's find out why.
Bones: Skeleton Crew is a mystery box webseries that's impossible to find
Rather than a full TV show, "Bones: Skeleton Crew" was a 2006 webseries that consisted of 26 short, two-minute episodes that took place in the world of "Bones" but depicted the adventures of an all-new group of characters. The show's cast included Thomas Smith, Ryan McGivern, Alison Simpson, Jon Briddell, and Reghan Alexander, and it focused on three young Jeffersonian employees who had to figure out a tricky forensics mystery in order to stop a dangerous terrorist attack that's set to take place in an hour. Because the events took place late on a Saturday night within a short period of time, the trio had limited resources and were unable to contact the usual suspects from the parent show.
Unfortunately, there's a reason I'm writing about the show in past tense. "Bones: Skeleton Crew" was an offspring of Fox's partnership with Mastercard and Sprint TV, and was only available for Sprint TV subscribers. Unfortunately, Sprint TV doesn't exist anymore. While at one point you could watch the show on the official "Bones" website, currently there's no way whatsoever to check out "Bones: Skeleton Crew."
Even YouTube clips of the show have proven impossible to track down, so unless something changes, "Skeleton Crew" is officially a lost corner of the "Bones" world. Because of this, fans who are eager to delve deeper into "Bones" but have already watched the parent show many times over can only seek out "The Finder," the 2012 "Bones" spinoff series that was quickly canned by Fox.