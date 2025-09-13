10 Disney Movies That Deserve A Live-Action Remake
Walt Disney Pictures has been making live-action remakes of their animated classics since the late 1990s, starting with 1994's "The Jungle Book," followed by "101 Dalmatians" in 1996. However, once the 2010s hit, there was a far more steady stream in the developmental pipeline. Suddenly, the floodgates were open, and 2019 saw a whopping five live-action remakes, including "The Lion King," which is really stretching the definition of "live-action" since it only features photo-realistic CGI characters.
Many Disney fans were left confused by this sudden influx of films that simply rehashed their animated counterparts. But from a business standpoint, it kind of makes sense. If these new versions are a hit, then a whole new generation is suddenly reintroduced to some beloved characters. Though "Dumbo" and "Snow White" didn't exactly make a splash, "Lilo & Stitch" became the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the highest-grossing live-action/animated hybrid in history by earning over $1 billion at the box office.
With milestones like that, there's no doubt that the House of Mouse will continue to churn out these types of films no matter how they're received by critics. So since more are most definitely on the way, let's get ahead of the curve and make a few suggestions for which animated Disney movies deserve a live-action remake next.
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" is arguably one of the most underrated offerings from the Disney Renaissance. Based on the acclaimed Victor Hugo novel, the film tells the story of the mysterious bellringer of the famous French cathedral while tackling some heavy themes like prejudice, lust, and genocide, which definitely isn't the norm for the Mouse House. But somehow the film really makes it work by emphasizing empathy and humanity.
Back in 2019, it was rumored that Josh Gad would be producing this project. However, after no developments emerged in the following years, renowned composer Alan Menken said in a 2023 interview with ComicBook.com how hard it would be to pull off, because the story "involves a lot of real, real issues that are important issues and should be explored to be discussed." But there's a simple way to work around that: If the studio leans into the more grounded, historical aspects of the story similar to 2020's "Mulan," a "Hunchback" adaptation could target an older audience with a darker, grittier tale.
But to maintain that Disney flair, it should be a full-on musical. Unlike their reimaginings of "Beauty and the Beast," "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," and "Aladdin" though, they should incorporate songs from the stage musical into the movie. Not only would they be showcasing the excellent work of Menken and Stephen Schwartz, but the newer songs offer more insight into Judge Claude Frollo's backstory and create an anthem for Phoebus after the movie left him as the only main character who didn't have one.
The Brave Little Toaster
Listen, "live-action" is a bit of a misnomer in this case. Although, if we're still using the term to describe Jon Favreau's "Lion King" or Barry Jenkins' "Mufasa: The Lion King," then it would still apply to a hypothetical adaptation of "The Brave Little Toaster" as well. So even though what we really mean is "photorealistic," it would still be great to see a "live-action" remake of the 1987 film where five household appliances embark on an adventure to find their owner.
Long before we were introduced to Woody or Buzz Lightyear, this film showed us a world where our appliances came to life whenever we weren't looking. Furthermore, they formed deep attachments to their owners, which makes sense since they spent so much time with them. But when a toaster, an electric blanket, a desk lamp, a radio, and a vacuum see that the vacation cabin they live in is about to be sold, they head out into the world to try and find their master, Rob.
This is certainly giving major "Toy Story" vibes. There's even a sequence in the third act that is reminiscent of "Toy Story 3" where the appliances' journey leads them to a junkyard, and they almost meet their doom. But considering that a few Pixar OGs like John Lasseter and Joe Ranft were connected to the film, it's not surprising to see these ideas repurposed down the line. Maybe Pixar could even get involved in the remake, since they've already given feelings to toys, cars, and bugs (and also feelings). Household appliances seem like a logical next step.
Toy Story
Speaking of "Toy Story," that's a franchise that is just begging for a live-action remake. Like "The Brave Little Toaster," a well-loved cowboy doll and a cutting-edge Space Ranger action figure are separated from their owner while they're on an outing. But they need to return home before Andy's family moves away and the toys never see their kid again.
If Disney and Pixar weren't going to go live-action for "Lightyear," then going back to the original film that started it all for Andy's (now Bonnie's) beloved toys makes a lot of sense. With the right filmmaker on board, the toys could even be brought to life through practical effects. While this is veering dangerously into "Small Soldiers," "Child's Play," or "Five Nights At Freddy's" territory, especially when we get to the horrifying scenes in Sid's house, that's not exactly a bad place to be. Those movies have legions of fans that welcome their new toy overlords, benevolent or not.
Of course, since the human characters in "Toy Story" don't interact with the toys as much as Chucky or the Gorgonites do in their respective movies, as well as the time-consuming process of using practical puppetry, it's more likely that we would get CGI toys employed. No matter which way they decide to go, the Buzz and Woody toys would be flying off the shelves like it was 1995 again.
The Black Cauldron
If there's one thing that a studio loves more than a merchandising opportunity, it's gotta be a potential franchise. Not only can they print money through toys, apparel, and big brand collaborations with the first movie, they can keep the money train moving for two, three, or possibly even more sequels. With that in mind, it's interesting that Walt Disney Studios hasn't capitalized more on "The Black Cauldron."
Based on the five-part series "The Chronicles of Prydain" by Lloyd Alexander and based on Welsh mythology, the 1985 film had some highs and lows on its journey. The story about the wicked Horned King, the mystical cauldron that would help him conquer the world, and the heroes (including a princess and an assistant pig-keeper) who set out to stop him, takes a slightly darker route than Disney tended to travel at that time. That's why it was the first film from the studio to earn a PG-rating, after chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg insisted that the more disturbing scenes be cut out to appeal to their younger audience.
But despite being a flop at the box office, Taran, Princess Eilonwy, the bard Fflewddur Fflam, and the lovable Gurgi found a fan base on home video and eventually became a cult classic. Now that the younger audience from the 1980s has grown up in an age that spawned Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings," multiple "Dungeons and Dragons"-related streaming shows, and an upcoming villains land at the Magic Kingdom theme park in Walt Disney World, there is definitely an audience now for another epic dark fantasy franchise.
Treasure Planet
The Walt Disney Company certainly knows the importance of a library. Throughout their prestigious history, they've always looked to various books to inspire their beloved film and TV projects. Without their literary source material, we never would have met Winnie the Pooh, Mary Poppins, or any member of The Avengers on screen. And some classics deserve to be revisited, which is why there have been three Disney adaptations of "Treasure Island" to date. But as good as "Treasure Island (1950)" and "Muppet Treasure Island are, it's about time that we give "Treasure Planet" the live-action treatment.
Co-directors John Musker and Ron Clements first pitched the adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic in 1985. The idea seems simple: "Treasure Island" in space. But the execution delivered an expertly crafted a retro-futuristic vibe infused with Disney's trademark imagination and humor. Plus, an all-star cast featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Hyde Pierce, Martin Short, and Emma Thompson further elevated the acclaimed film to fan favorite status.
Although, one thing that "Treasure Planet" benefited from was time. As Musker and Clements worked on "The Little Mermaid," "Aladdin," and "Hercules," technology advanced so that the duo could move the camera around with more fluidity around their animation. As they said to IGN, while they were looking to emulate masters of the art form like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron (with a hint of Terry Gilliam), this movie was on track to be an action movie on par with "Die Hard." Considering the time that has passed since the original film debuted in 2002, just imagine what new filmmaking and moviegoing technology could be utilized for a live-action remake under the right visionary director.
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
There are plenty of reasons why a classic Disney movie could be adapted for live-action. Beyond the moneymaking appeal, maybe a big anniversary is coming up, or the fans are so rabid that the studio wants to give them more of what they want. However, the thought process behind including "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" on this list was largely made to further this agenda: Cast Joel Kim Booster as Milo James Thatch.
The Asian American writer, producer, presenter, and comedian is all over the place these days. Booster has written and co-produced for "Big Mouth" and "The Other Two," appeared in "Search Party," "Bob's Burgers," and the worldwide phenomenon "K-Pop Demon Hunters," and he also wrote, produced, and starred in Hulu's gay rom-com "Fire Island." If that's not enough, he hosts the hilarious podcast "Bad Dates." But despite having several excellent credits to his name, it would be great to see him try his hand at the action/adventure that would come with an "Atlantis" adaptation.
Remember when everyone wanted Ke Huy Quan's Short Round to headline his own "Indiana Jones" movie? Though the Quan-aissance is hardly over, Booster as Milo could totally scratch that itch, because he totally has the comedic timing and leading man swagger to pull it off. Plus, if that isn't convincing enough, just look at this picture:
If Disney does a live-action remake of "Atlantis: The Lost Empire," I nominate Joel Kim Booster to play Milo Thatch. pic.twitter.com/Nj90K67rHV
— Ben F. Silverio (@BSilverio20) March 23, 2025
He can totally pull it off.
If that isn't enough to entice you, like a live-action remake of "Treasure Planet," a fresh take on "Atlantis: The Lost Empire" could be quite a technical marvel. The sprawling shots of the underwater environments and the submarine Ulysses could be epic. While it doesn't have the musical or the princess roots that Disney seems to focus on in these types of movies, it could be nice to switch things up a bit.
Oliver & Company
Again, "live-action" isn't exactly the right term for a movie that mostly features animals as the stars. But if 2023's "The Little Mermaid" and "Lilo & Stitch" from 2025 proved anything, it's that modern audiences are willing to accept photorealistic, talking animal characters mixed with human performers for a whole movie. With that in mind, this could be the perfect time to revisit "Oliver & Company."
Disney's 1988 musical adventure through New York City was inspired by Charles Dickens' literary classic "Oliver Twist." Though an acclaimed stage musical and movie musical had already been created based on this story, the House of Mouse brought in a quintessential New York artist to lead a star-studded ensemble: Billy Joel. The Piano Man brings an city swagger to Dodger, the leader of the rag-tag group of dogs who aid the petty thief Fagin in paying off his debts to a nefarious loan shark. Though Joel has been hesitant to take on acting roles in the past, maybe he could reprise this beloved role and even compose a new version of "Why Should I Worry?," a song that frankly should be getting more love from Disney fans and the Walt Disney Company.
In fact, the whole soundtrack needs more respect on its name. Naturally, Bette Midler kills it on "Perfect Isn't Easy," but "Once Upon A Time In New York City" and "Good Company" are sweet, emotional songs that should be up there with "Best of Friends" from "The Fox and the Hound," Jessie's heartbreaking ballad "When She Loved Me," or the sentimental acoustic rendition of "Remember Me" sang by Miguel in the climax of "Coco." But instead, we can't even listen to the full soundtrack on Spotify. As fun as revisiting Oliver's tale could be, a live-action remake of "Oliver and Company" would be well worth it if we finally get convenient access to these excellent songs again.
The Emperor's New Groove
Some voice acting performances are impossible to replace or fully replicate. That's why when Jon Favreau set out to cast his live-action version of "The Lion King," he had to bring in he incomparable James Earl Jones to voice Mufasa for one last time. Similarly, if Disney were to give the live-action treatment to "The Emperor's New Groove," the filmmakers would have one hell of a time replacing the legendary Eartha Kitt (who passed away on Christmas Day in 2008) as Yzma, the sorceress and disgruntled former advisor to Emperor Kuzco. However, if the production can get past this extremely difficult casting hurdle and find someone to at least match Kitt's unmistakably mischievous vibe, then we could really have some fun with this one.
First, this story could fill a void in movie theaters for light, silly, and easily digestible comedies. Sometimes it's just nice to pop into a movie theater to enjoy a quick laugh and some air conditioning on a hot summer day. Instead, movies like "Vacation Friends," "Ricky Stanicky," and "Jackpot" go straight to streaming services. But a new project featuring Kuzco & Co. could bring that groove back to cinema.
Secondly, like all of those streaming films previously mentioned, this could be a vehicle for John Cena. He's got the demeanor, the comedic timing, and the physique to portray Kronk, Yzma's loyal yet aloof muscle. Other than an episode of "Hannah Montana," the former WWE Champion hasn't had a proper Walt Disney Pictures role yet, so this could be an excellent opportunity to welcome the Leader of the Cenation into Disney's Magic Kingdom.
Turning Red
When it comes to fandom, women make the world go round. Legions of teenage girls ushered in the British Invasion when they went wild for The Beatles. Lucille Ball of "I Love Lucy" fame saved "Star Trek" from cancellation, then female fans ensured that it thrived through zines, fan fiction, and cosplay. And now, we're seeing something similar with the K-Pop boom and the success of "K-Pop Demon Hunters." But before BTS and HUNTR/X topped the charts, the boy bands of the 1980s and 1990s were the ones dominating the zeitgeist. Whether it was Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, or New Edition, droves of screaming fans flooded every venue on where these pop stars popped up.
Those fans who took part in these phenomena now have kids of their own. In some cases, they might even have grandkids. So what better way to relive their youth than by seeing Disney and Pixar's "Turning Red" get a live-action adaptation? This feature where a young girl discovers that she can turn into a giant red panda is really about finding community and balance between cultures amidst generational trauma. It's also about adolescence and puberty, which everyone can relate to in some way. Unlike the incredible animated version, it won't be released during the height of an ongoing global pandemic, so this new take might even get the proper theatrical release that the original was deprived of.
Plus, just imagine how cute the live-action Panda Mei Mei will be! Everyone in the theater will want to hug this Totoro-esque titan.
Raya and the Last Dragon
Though it was critically praised, "Raya and the Last Dragon" was another film that was affected by the lockdown portion of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to "Turning Red," the film didn't get a traditional theatrical release, because it premiered on Disney+ for customers with Premiere Access on the same day that it hit theaters. But the movie that followed the warrior princess who set out to find the last surviving dragon so that she could help her father and the rest of Kumandra from being consumed by evil spirits deserves its moment in the spotlight. If that means getting the live-action treatment, then so be it.
After all, dragons are totally in again. Even though some were disappointed with the ending of "Game of Thrones," many fans still enjoy "The House of the Dragon." For younger viewers (or the audience that was young when the original came out in 2010), the popularity of "How to Train Your Dragon" is soaring again thanks to Universal's own live-action remake of a beloved animated feature and the new Epic Universe theme park attractions in Orlando, Florida. Disney has also had its own success with live-action dragons since their 2016 live-action adaptation of "Pete's Dragon" was met with positive responses, so why not give people more of what they want?
On top of that, a pair of badass, sword-wielding women of color would be at the center of what could be an epic tale. While the Disney Princesses empower many female fans around the globe, it never hurts to add a few more diverse role models to the mix.