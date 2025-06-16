Why The How To Train Your Dragon Remake Haters Are Completely Missing The Point

The "How to Train Your Dragon" live-action remake from director Dean DeBlois has finally taken flight this week, and with it comes the inevitable discourse of critics and audiences alike voicing their opinions. The common consensus is that, amid the current trend of adapting animated classics into live-action, Universal's new take on the beloved 2010 film could be the best of a bad lot, but that it still feels quite unnecessary. Aside from a few character deviations, Hiccup and Toothless' initial steps in this inevitable three-picture journey are nearly identical to those of the franchise it's expanding.

Let me preface this by saying that I love the original "How to Train Your Dragon" movies and believe them to be one of the greatest trilogies ever made. The heartfelt and exhilarating story of Hiccup's journey befriending and eventually parting ways with the legendary Night Fury will always hold a special place that few other films can compete with.

But just as Hiccup faces disbelief and outrage at the notion that dragons are simply misunderstood creatures, the routine rebuttals of this new iteration arise: that a shot-for-shot remake of another film is unnecessary and that creating a live-action version of an animated classic pushes the aforementioned medium closer to its end. I'm not necessarily argue against those points, but I question whether those stances are worth making anymore. By perpetuating the same arguments, we're doing nothing more than venting frustrations, rather than examining why these films are being made in the first place.