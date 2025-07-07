This '80s Disney Classic Remains One Of The Scariest Kids Movies Ever Made

If you showed someone the poster for "The Brave Little Toaster," you'd probably get one of two polar opposite reactions. Someone who's never seen this animated tale of a motley crew of abandoned, outdated appliances would think it's just another colorful kids cartoon. That little toaster is as adorable as he is brave, and so they would assume the film is similarly lighthearted. However, as anyone who actually sat down one fateful day in their childhood to watch the VHS version of "The Brave Little Toaster" will tell you, this thing is pure nightmare fuel.

If you're in the former camp, that might be hard to believe. After all, it's just a kids movie about a toaster, an electric blanket, a lamp, and a vacuum cleaner on a quest to be reunited with their owner. It's essentially the same plot as "Toy Story," right?

That comparison isn't completely unwarranted: "Toy Story" director John Lasseter pitched the adaptation of the "Brave Little Toaster" novella to Disney before being unceremoniously fired, and much of the early Pixar animation team helped bring the film to life. But aside from a brief venture into Sid's room filled with misfit toys, "Toy Story" is as wholesome as movies come. So, how scary could "The Brave Little Toaster" really be?

Let me put it this way: In your typical kids film, there's always a moment towards the end where it looks like the heroes are set for certain doom. Think of the climax of "Toy Story 3," where Woody (Tom Hanks) and the rest of the gang descend towards the fiery maw of the incinerator at a garbage dump before, at the last minute, being plucked to safety by the alien claw machine toys.

"The Brave Little Toaster" asks, "What if you made a film ENTIRELY out of these horrifying moments?"